Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after acquiring an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

