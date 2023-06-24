Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.