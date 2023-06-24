SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.