Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

PANW opened at $243.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

