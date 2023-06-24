Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 167,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.