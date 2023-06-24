HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.45.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

