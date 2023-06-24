Spinnaker Trust Sells 750 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 871,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,653,000 after buying an additional 262,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average of $193.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

