Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 104 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

