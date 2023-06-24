Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 72 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

AMT stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

