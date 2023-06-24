Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $45,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

