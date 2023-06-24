Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.