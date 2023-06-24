Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

CARR stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

