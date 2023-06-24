Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

IVV opened at $435.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

