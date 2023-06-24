Webster Bank N. A. Sells 580 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $524.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

