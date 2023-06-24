Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 62 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IVV stock opened at $435.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.30.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
