Webster Bank N. A. Buys 245 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19. The company has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.04.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

