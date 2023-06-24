Joule Financial LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $435.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average is $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $325.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.