Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

