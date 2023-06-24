Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

