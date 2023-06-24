PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

