Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,939 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

