The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

