Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day moving average of $458.46. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.