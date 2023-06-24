AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 6,684 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

Aflac stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

