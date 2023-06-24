AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 545 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $924.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $921.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $861.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.