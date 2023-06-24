Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VHT stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

