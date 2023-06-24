Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $336,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 706,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 176,879 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

