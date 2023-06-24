Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.57.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.