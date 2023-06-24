KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,758 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

