Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.