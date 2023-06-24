Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 576 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

NYSE:CCI opened at $109.44 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

