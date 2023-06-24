HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.