Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 55 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,958,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,043.68 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,233.61 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,017.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,719.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.