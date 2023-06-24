Bremer Bank National Association Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $452.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.78. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.