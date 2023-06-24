Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.36 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

