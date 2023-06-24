Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

