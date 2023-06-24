Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

