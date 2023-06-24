HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

