HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

