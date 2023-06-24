Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $390.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

