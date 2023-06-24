Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

