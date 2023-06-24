National Bank of Canada FI Sells 301,501 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301,501 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $370.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.