Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zhihu by 5,480.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zhihu by 5,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.