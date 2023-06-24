Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.