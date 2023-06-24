Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Comcast were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.



