Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 284 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ASML were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $680.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.85. The company has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

