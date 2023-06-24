Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Danaher were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

DHR stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.58. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

