Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $273,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

