Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

NYSE:D opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

