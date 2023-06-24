Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $680.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

